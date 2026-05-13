Hoffman Backs Plan to Protect Patients with Medical Debt, Prevent Liens on Homes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A measure backed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, would protect families with medical debt by preventing hospitals from targeting their homes through aggressive collection efforts.

“Families that are facing challenges with medical debt shouldn’t have to worry about also losing their homes,” Hoffman said. “We’ve seen hospitals issue liens on homes of patients with just a couple thousand in debt, and this behavior just compounds problems. Let’s choose a better path that puts people first and ensures they can access the care they need without threat of losing the roof over their head.”

The Hoffman-backed House Bill 4461 takes an important step to protect patient homes and property by changing the law to disqualify Illinois hospitals from pursuing liens on patients’ primary residences during legal action related to unpaid medical debt.

The measure builds on the Hoffman-supported Illinois Medical Debt Relief Program, which has used a $10 million state investment to eliminate over $1 billion in medical debt for over half a million Illinoisans.

“Medical debt can be crushing, so we’re taking action that is responsible and compassionate,” Hoffman said. “The return on investment we’ve seen with our relief program has been incredible, let’s continue to put people first.”

Additional information on the Illinois Medical Debt Relief Program can be found at https://hfs.illinois.gov/info/medicaldebtrelief.html.

House Bill 4461 recently passed the House, and is under consideration in the Senate.

For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.