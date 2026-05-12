Ortíz Passes Measure Expanding Coverage for Children with Speech-Language Disorders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Aarón Ortíz, D-Chicago, passed Senate Bill 2899 out of the House Insurance Committee on Tuesday that would expand health insurance coverage for rehabilitative and habilitative services for children under 19 years of age that have an acquired speech-language disorder. The measure now heads to the House Floor for consideration.

“Thousands of children across Illinois are facing debilitating speech and language disorders that harm their overall development, including stutters, mutism and more,” Ortíz said. “We can and must help these children and their families adjust to and overcome these conditions through substantive, wrap-around support. That support must begin with the expanded insurance coverage provisions in this legislation. I am honored to be carrying this legislation, and I look forward to continued action on this on the House floor.”

Ortíz’s Senate Bill 2899 would expand private and state Medicaid health insurance coverage for rehabilitative and habilitative services for children under 19 years of age that have an acquired speech-language disorder, including conditions such as stuttering. Habilitative services include speech, physical or other types of therapy prescribed by a physician to enhance the ability of children to manage a congenital, genetic or early acquired disorder.

If passed, this measure would go into effect Jan. 1, 2028, with corresponding Medicaid-related provisions going into effect July 1, 2026.

Ortíz’s Senate Bill 2899 passed out of the House Insurance Committee on Tuesday and awaits consideration on the House floor.

For more information, visit ILGA.gov.