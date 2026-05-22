Blair-Sherlock Passes Bill Concerning Overpayments Made to the Government

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Rep. Diane Blair-Sherlock, D-Villa Park, introduced, sponsored and passed a bill ensuring overpayments made to a government entity are included in the Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act (RUUPA), increasing government transparency and accountability.

“We have really great programs in our state, like ICASH, that allow Illinoisans to access and obtain their unclaimed property,” said Blair-Sherlock. “By adding overpayments made to government entities to the definition of ‘property,’ we’re making sure that our constituents have every chance to claim the money available to them.”

RUUPA was established in the 1960s, allowing Illinoisans access to unclaimed property. Under the current law, “property” includes checks, credit balances, bonds and even customer overpayments. Overpayments made to government entities, however, are not explicitly defined as “property” that can be claimed. House Bill 4541 ensures that overpayments to government entities are subject to RUUPA and that monetary returns can and will be made available to the payer, where necessary.

“Affordability is a major issue across our state and across the country. People are struggling to make ends meet. No one can afford to pay any more than is absolutely necessary. Overpayments happen; mistakes happen. But if those mistakes can be reversed, they should be. And that’s what I’m trying to do with this bill. Your money is just that: yours. It belongs in your pocket,” said Blair-Sherlock.

House Bill 4541 passed both the House and the Senate, and now heads to the governor’s desk.