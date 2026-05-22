DeLaRosa Sends Major Affordability Initiatives to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Fighting to restore affordability for Illinois households, state Rep. Margaret DeLaRosa, D-Lombard, is advancing a series of bills to the governor’s desk cutting costs on everyday purchases and utilities, banning gimmicks that raise prices, and requiring businesses to fairly compensate consumers.

“Affordability and the cost of living is the main thing on everyone’s minds right now. Our expenses seem to keep increasing, while our budgets grow smaller and smaller,” said DeLaRosa. “Our goal is to provide relief for Illinoisans wherever we can, especially when it comes to basic necessities like groceries and utilities. ”

While federal policies and international instability are making everything more expensive, DeLaRosa is taking charge of what Illinois can control, and championing policy to provide some immediate relief.

DeLaRosa worked to pass the following cost-cutting measures:

House Bill 45: Expands access to savings by requiring retailers to honor all advertised sales or coupons, even if customers cannot access an app or operate digital coupons.

House Bill 228: Cracks down on junk fees and hidden costs by requiring businesses to disclose all mandatory fees and charges added on top of an advertised purchase price.

House Bill 4044: Strengthening consumer rights by banning no-return policies that limit customers to store credit for unused, unopened items for most purchases.

House Bill 4514: Allowing residents to voice opposition to general rate increases byrequiring public utility companies fully inform residents of their rights prior to a rateproposal.

All four measures successfully advanced through House and Senate chambers. They await governor consideration before being signed into law.