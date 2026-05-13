Upgraded Shuttle Service for World Cup Matches

Governor Kathy Hochul and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee today announced significant upgrades to the Official NYNJ Stadium Shuttle bus service for fans traveling to and from World Cup matches. Made possible through support from New York State and sponsors, the cost of shuttle bus tickets to and from matches will be reduced from the initial $80 round-trip price to $20. To ensure that New Yorkers have priority access to this enhanced bus service, 20 percent of bus tickets for each match will be reserved exclusively for New York State residents. The remaining tickets will be available for all match-going fans, including New Yorkers.

“Hosting the World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Yorkers, and we are making this world class event as affordable and accessible as possible,” Governor Hochul said. “Cheaper shuttle bus service is a no-brainer — saving fans money and making it easier to get to matches, especially for New Yorkers who have access to exclusive tickets at this new, lower price. This is your World Cup, and from Buffalo to Brooklyn, New Yorkers should be able to enjoy every moment of it.”

FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry said, “Creating a World Cup experience that is accessible for both fans visiting our region and the people who call New York and New Jersey home is a core priority for us. We’re incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul for helping us expand shuttle capacity and reduce roundtrip fares from $80 to $20. These improvements will provide an affordable and convenient transportation option while furthering our mission to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime event for residents and visitors alike.”

Tickets are on sale now for fans with match tickets and can be purchased here. For maximum connections to mass transit services across the New York City region, buses will depart from Port Authority Bus Terminal and two additional pickup locations in Midtown East (east of Grand Central Terminal) and Midtown North (west of Central Park). Exact locations will be announced to ticketholders in the coming weeks. In anticipation of increased ticket demand at this lower price point and to encourage riding mass transit to and from matches, bus capacity has been expanded from the initial 10,000 seats to 18,000 seats for five matches and 12,000 for three matches. To enable the enhanced service, additional school buses were secured from Highland Electric Fleets with support from New York City School Bus Umbrella Services, Inc (NYCSBUS).

Fans who previously purchased Official NYNJ Stadium Shuttle tickets for applicable matches will automatically receive a $60 refund.

New York State Director of Major Event Operations Justin Brannan said, “Our focus on affordability and accessibility doesn’t change just because the World Cup is in town — we’re doubling down. For Governor Hochul, that means ensuring that New Yorkers in every corner of this great state can take part in this global celebration of the beautiful game. By partnering with the Host Committee to significantly reduce transportation costs, organizing free watch parties from Staten Island to Silo City, making it easier for local communities and small businesses to participate in the celebrations, and investing in long-term youth initiatives like NY Kicks to bring legacy investments to under-resourced neighborhoods, Governor Hochul is making sure this once-in-a-lifetime moment is enjoyed by all — not just a few.”

The affordable, enhanced shuttle bus service builds on Governor Hochul’s efforts to make sure that all New Yorkers can enjoy this historic World Cup. On Monday, the Governor announced that free tickets are now available for the first of two New York State flagship World Cup Watch Experiences, taking place at Stony Brook University on Long Island. In April, Governor Hochul, Mayor Mamdani and the NYNJ Host Committee announced free fan events in all five boroughs of New York City. The Governor has also announced that 12 community-based projects statewide will receive grant funding as part of the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program, including free public viewings at Silo City in Buffalo.

As part of the FY27 Budget, the Governor has also advanced NY Kicks, a new initiative aimed at expanding youth soccer access by investing in new soccer facilities and community programming in disadvantaged communities across the state. NY Kicks also advances Governor Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside initiative, which encourages New Yorkers to unplug from devices and spend time outdoors in their communities, by activating public spaces across the state and creating shared, active experiences for families.

Last month, Governor Hochul announced that event organizers can serve alcohol at off-site activations for the duration of the World Cup by applying for a World Cup One-Day Permit through the New York State Liquor Authority. Bars and restaurants will be able to use the World Cup One-Day Permit process to use contiguous outdoor space to host events during the World Cup as opposed to the current maximum of four days. In addition, the Governor is working with the legislature to authorize temporary expansion of permissible operating hours during the World Cup, allowing bars, restaurants and other eligible on-premises establishments to remain open whenever matches are broadcast live.

These efforts also build on the State’s broader strategy to maximize the economic, tourism and community benefits associated with hosting matches during the tournament.

These family-friendly events are part of New York State’s coordinated effort to maximize the 2026 World Cup's statewide and economic impact, bringing communities together to experience this historic global moment close to home while advancing long-term investments in youth soccer and community infrastructure.

For additional FIFA World Cup 2026™ transportation updates, match information, and fan experiences across the region, visit the FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee website.

For more information, including how to sign up to be notified of future New York State World Cup announcements, visit the I LOVE NY website here.