Open Industrial Lets Any MCP-Compatible AI Tool Propose Governed Workflows

Open Industrial's proposal workflow — any MCP-compatible AI tool proposes, a human approves, then it deploys. Open Industrial — governed data-to-AI platform for industrial and life sciences operations. The Open Industrial API Source node — configure polling interval, response mapping, and authentication through the workspace inspector, no code required.

Any MCP-compatible AI tool can now propose workflows into Open Industrial. Nothing executes without human approval.

Organisations no longer need to choose between the AI tool they want and the governance they require. That tradeoff is over.” — Matthew Smith, CEO, Fathym

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Industrial , a governed data-to-AI platform by Fathym, today announced that any external MCP-compatible AI tool can now propose data workflows directly into its platform, with human review and approval required before anything deploys. The company also introduced an API Source node that connects REST endpoints as live data feeds without custom integration code.The expanded MCP server accepts proposals from any MCP-compatible tool — Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, a custom agent, or any frontier model accessible via MCP. A developer can connect their AI tool of choice to an Open Industrial workspace, describe a data workflow or integration in natural language, and have the AI generate a structured proposal that appears inside the platform's review interface. Every proposal goes through the same governance workflow and is logged with the same attribution metadata. Nothing proposed deploys without human approval.This release addresses a tension that has shaped how industrial and regulated-industry teams adopt AI tooling. Organisations have generally faced a choice between using the AI tools their teams prefer and maintaining the governance controls their environments require. The bidirectional MCP architecture removes that constraint: a developer working in Claude Code can identify what connections need to be provisioned, generate the flow proposal, have it approved with a single click in the Open Industrial workspace, and immediately begin querying across the provisioned sources — all without leaving their coding environment. The user's only direct platform interaction is accepting the proposal.The API Source node connects any REST endpoint as a live data source, with polling intervals, authentication, and response mapping configured through the workspace's visual inspector — no code required. A manual Pull Now mode lets teams validate a new endpoint before committing to a scheduled deployment. Endpoint health is monitored continuously; failures surface immediately and clear automatically on recovery."Organizations no longer need to choose between the AI tool they want and the governance they require," said Matthew Smith, CEO of Fathym. "Any AI tool that speaks MCP can now propose work into a governed environment — and nothing it proposes executes without a human in the loop. That is the architecture teams have needed."Both capabilities are available immediately at openindustrial.co About Open IndustrialOpen Industrial provides a governed data-to-AI platform for industrial and life sciences operations. The platform connects operational data sources — including IoT devices, REST APIs, and laboratory systems — to any MCP-compatible AI tool, with a proposal-and-approval workflow and full audit trail on every query. Deployed in the customer's own Azure tenant. Available at openindustrial.co.

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