Fathym Launches Open Industrial Platform To Connect Industrial and Life Sciences Operational Data to Any AI Tool

Open Industrial connects any operational data source to any AI tool — governed from the first query, deployed in your own infrastructure. Open Industrial — governed data-to-AI platform for industrial and life sciences operations. The Open Industrial workspace showing the node canvas, Azi AI assistant, live data stream, and proposal workflow — the governed data-to-AI platform in action.

Any AI tool. Any data source. Governed from the first query.

Industrial teams want to use the best AI tools on their terms. But the data layer underneath it has no governance, no portability, and no record of who built what or why. Open Industrial fixes that” — Matthew Smith, CEO — Fathym

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fathym today announced the launch of Open Industrial, a governed data-to-AI platform for industrial and life sciences operations, enabling organizations to connect operational data sources — IoT devices, REST APIs, SQL databases, laboratory information management systems, and process historians — to any AI tool their teams want to use, with governance and a complete audit trail built into every query from the first session.The platform addresses a problem that has become increasingly acute as AI adoption accelerates across operational environments: AI tools including Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, and custom agents are increasingly being adopted across engineering and scientific organizations. Those tools can be connected to operational data, but the integrations that make it possible are typically custom-built, fragile to maintain, and produce no systematic record of who built them, what they query, or on what authority they run. Teams attempting to close that gap typically face repeated custom integration work, fragmented data access, and no systematic means of tracking who built what, when, or why.Open Industrial's architecture resolves these problems through three integrated capabilities.First, the platform provides a unified connection layer supporting IoT protocols, scheduled REST API pulls, SQL databases, and laboratory systems, allowing teams to configure data sources through a visual workspace without writing custom integration code.Second, every query runs through a proposal-and-approval workflow before execution: Azi, the platform's built-in AI assistant, proposes queries and workflow logic based on the team's environment, and human approval is required before any query executes against a connected system.Third, all queries and approvals are exposed via a Model Context Protocol server — giving any MCP-compatible AI tool both read and write access to the governed data layer. An engineer using Claude Code, Codex, or any MCP-compatible client can query live operational data directly, or propose new workflows, nodes, and integrations into the platform from their existing AI environment. Every proposal requires human approval before execution. Who approved each query or change, when, and the reasoning behind it are returned as structured metadata in every API response.The combination of open-protocol MCP connectivity and mandatory proposal-before-execution governance means organisations are not required to adopt a specific AI vendor to use the platform. Teams can connect Claude, Codex, or any MCP-compatible client to the same governed data layer, and can change AI tools without rebuilding the underlying data infrastructure.All platform components are deployed within the customer's own Azure tenant, with standard HTTP endpoints and open protocols throughout. Customers retain full ownership of every data connection, query, and API.Open Industrial is developing an enterprise use case in pharmaceutical sample management , a domain where data integrity standards, chain of custody requirements, and regulatory auditability place strict demands on how operational data is accessed, modified, and recorded. The same governed architecture that meets those requirements is the architecture the platform runs on across all deployments.The platform is available immediately. A self-serve tier is available at openindustrial.co . Enterprise engagements are structured as a fixed-scope pilot deployed in the customer's own Azure tenant, with full customer ownership of all deliverables at conclusion."The teams we work with want to use the best AI tools available — Claude Code, Codex, whatever comes next — against their own operational data, on their own terms," said Matt Smith, CEO of Fathym. "The reason they can't today isn't a lack of capability. It's that connecting AI to operational data without governance is a risk most regulated environments can't accept. Open Industrial is built so you don't have to choose: any AI tool, live operational data, and a complete audit trail on every query — from the first session."About Open IndustrialOpen Industrial provides a governed data-to-AI platform for industrial and life sciences operations. The platform connects operational data sources — including IoT devices, REST APIs, SQL databases, and laboratory systems — to any MCP-compatible AI tool, with a proposal-and-approval workflow and full audit trail on every query. Deployed in the customer's own Azure tenant. Available at openindustrial.co.

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