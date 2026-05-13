Exclusive Fitness Grows Personal Training and Group Class Programs in Knoxville

The locally owned gym expands its coaching staff and class schedule to serve more members across East Tennessee.

We opened this gym because Knoxville deserved a place where people get real coaching and real results, not just a membership card and a room full of machines.” — Wade Wilburn, Owner, Exclusive Fitness LLC

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Fitness LLC has expanded its personal training and group fitness class offerings to meet growing demand from Knoxville-area residents. The gym provides one-on-one personal training, gym memberships, and structured group classes designed for a range of fitness levels and goals.The personal training program pairs members with certified trainers who build individualized workout and nutrition plans. Sessions are tailored to each client's objectives, whether that involves weight loss, strength building, athletic performance, or general health improvement. Trainers track progress and adjust programming over time to maintain results and prevent plateaus. Group classes offer a structured alternative for members who prefer a coached environment with built-in accountability. The class schedule covers multiple formats and intensity levels, making the program accessible to beginners and experienced athletes alike. The group setting provides motivation and consistency that many members find difficult to maintain with solo gym workouts. Gym memberships at Exclusive Fitness include access to equipment, facilities, and open gym hours for members who prefer independent training.The facility maintains a range of strength training and cardiovascular equipment in a clean, professionally managed environment. "We opened this gym because Knoxville deserved a place where people get real coaching and real results, not just a membership card and a room full of machines," said Wade Wilburn, owner of Exclusive Fitness LLC."Every member who walks through our door gets attention from someone who cares about their progress. That is what sets us apart and that is what keeps people coming back."About Exclusive Fitness LLCExclusive Fitness LLC is a locally owned gym in Knoxville, Tennessee, offering personal training, gym memberships, and group fitness classes. The facility serves members at all fitness levels with certified trainers and structured programming. Contact: Exclusive Fitness LLC, www.exclusive-fitness.com , Knoxville, Tennessee

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