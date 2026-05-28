Aquilon Software Brings Practical, Feature-Rich ERP to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

Vancouver-based Aquilon Software helps growing businesses replace disconnected systems with integrated, affordable ERP built for distribution and manufacturing.

We bring strong ERP functionality previously reserved for larger enterprises down to the small and mid-sized business market — affordably and practically.” — Phil Patton, Founder & CEO, Aquilon Software Inc.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquilon Software Brings Practical, Feature-Rich ERP to Small and Mid-Sized BusinessesAquilon Software Inc., a Vancouver-based provider of integrated business management software, is reaffirming its commitment to making powerful, affordable ERP functionality accessible to small and mid-sized businesses that have outgrown basic accounting tools but cannot justify the cost or complexity of large enterprise platforms.Aquilon ERP delivers integrated functionality across financial management, inventory control, purchasing, sales order processing, manufacturing, customer and supplier management, reporting, and business analysis — all within a single, unified system designed for growing companies.Addressing the Gap Between Basic Accounting and Enterprise ERPMany small and mid-sized businesses operate with a combination of accounting software, spreadsheets, and disconnected applications. While manageable in early stages, this approach creates increasing operational gaps as a business grows — in the form of duplicate data entry, reduced visibility, and inefficient order management.Aquilon ERP is built specifically to close that gap. By consolidating accounting, sales, purchasing, inventory, and manufacturing data into one integrated platform, Aquilon helps companies eliminate redundancy, improve decision-making, and operate with greater efficiency.Configure-to-Order and Distribution CapabilitiesA key strength of Aquilon ERP is its support for distribution and manufacturing companies, particularly those with configure-to-order requirements. The platform's production kit and configure-to-order capabilities reduce the need for large inventories of finished-goods part numbers while enabling more accurate quoting, order entry, assembly, and fulfilment.This functionality is especially relevant for door manufacturers, equipment suppliers, product assemblers, repair kit providers, and similar businesses that require flexibility in how they quote, build, and ship products.E-Commerce Integration for Modern Business NeedsAquilon has also expanded its e-commerce integration capabilities, offering two-way connectivity with platforms such as Shopify and WooCommerce. These integrations connect online sales activity directly with back-office ERP operations, improving order processing efficiency and real-time inventory visibility.Building the Foundation for AI and Digital TransformationWith growing business interest in automation and artificial intelligence, Aquilon positions itself as a foundational layer for future-ready operations. The company's view is that AI and advanced analytics deliver their full value only when a business already has clean data, integrated systems, and reliable processes in place."AI is becoming increasingly important, but it works best when companies already have good systems and good data," said Phil Patton, Founder and CEO of Aquilon Software Inc. "Our role is to help small and mid-sized businesses put that foundation in place so they can operate more efficiently today and be better prepared for the future."Aquilon's target customers include small and mid-sized manufacturers, distributors, importers, wholesalers, and inventory-based businesses seeking stronger control over accounting, inventory, purchasing, sales, manufacturing, and order management.About Aquilon Software Inc.Aquilon Software Inc. develops integrated ERP software for small and mid-sized businesses , with a focus on distribution, manufacturing, inventory control, accounting, and operational management. Based in the Vancouver area, Aquilon provides practical, feature-rich business software designed to help growing companies replace disconnected systems with a more complete and affordable ERP solution. For more information, visit www.aquilonsoftware.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.