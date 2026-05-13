WORKERS.COM Celebrates 35+ Years Delivering Skilled Trades Staffing Solutions Nationwide

Concord, CA staffing firm connects employers in construction, manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and maritime industries with vetted talent since 1989.

For more than 35 years, WORKERS.COM has helped employers access dependable skilled trades talent while creating meaningful opportunities for job seekers nationwide.” — Jim Stielow, President, WORKERS.COM

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National staffing firm supports construction, manufacturing, logistics, engineering, warehousing, transportation, and maritime employers across the United StatesWORKERS.COM, a national staffing and recruiting firm headquartered in Concord, California, is celebrating more than 35 years of delivering workforce solutions to employers across the United States. Since 1989, the company has provided skilled trades staffing , temporary workforce deployment, and direct hire recruiting services to industries facing persistent labor shortages.WORKERS.COM specializes in connecting employers with vetted, job-ready talent for light industrial, construction, manufacturing, logistics, engineering, warehousing, transportation, and maritime operations. Employers rely on the company's workforce solutions to scale crews for project-based work, manage seasonal demand fluctuations, and fill permanent positions through full-cycle recruiting support.The company also provides flexible staffing programs, payroll support, and rapid workforce deployment solutions designed to help employers reduce hiring delays, manage labor costs, and maintain operational productivity.Skilled trades labor shortages continue to challenge employers nationwide. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors, the construction industry alone needed to attract approximately 500,000 additional workers in 2025 to meet labor demand. WORKERS.COM addresses these workforce challenges by maintaining active recruiting pipelines of qualified candidates available for temporary assignments, project-based work, and permanent placement opportunities nationwide.WORKERS.COM serves clients ranging from small and mid-sized businesses to large enterprise operations, with a continued focus on workforce reliability, responsiveness, and long-term staffing partnerships. In addition to supporting employers, the company helps job seekers connect with career opportunities across skilled trades, manufacturing, logistics, engineering, warehousing, transportation, maritime, and light industrial industries throughout the country.About WORKERS.COMWORKERS.COM is a national staffing and recruiting firm headquartered in Concord, California, serving employers since 1989. The company provides skilled trades staffing, temporary workforce solutions, direct hire recruiting, and payroll support for construction, manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, transportation, maritime, and light industrial industries nationwide. For more information, visit www.workers.com . Job seekers can explore opportunities at jobs.workers.com.

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