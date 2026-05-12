Kakaina & Kumuhau Subdivision Sewer Repairs
NOTICE TO RESIDENTS
KAIKAINA AND KUMUHAU SUBDIVISION SEWER REPAIRS
Residents are advised that construction work for sewer repairs for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is scheduled to begin on May 18, 2026. The project scope at the Kakaina Subdivision location primarily consists of replacing a sewer main line.
Work hours are between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Please see the attached map for project location.
Residents are advised to be cautious while proceeding through the area, observe all traffic controls and posted signs, and stay alert for construction personnel and equipment.
The Contractor may also have back-up pumps for the sewer running at any time during the project.
State of Hawai’i:
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands
Phone: (808) 730-0198
General Contractor:
M E I Corporation
Phone: (808) 443-0999
Construction Manager:
Hawai’i Engineering Group
Phone: (808) 533-2092
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