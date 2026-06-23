Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,060 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,199 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS Kali Watson, Chairperson Hawaiian Homes Commission Department of Hawaiian Home Lands P.O. Box 1879 Honolulu, Hawai‘i, 96805 (808) 620-9500 On or about July 7, 2026,the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) will submit a request to the HUDfor the release of Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grant funds […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.