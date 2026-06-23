NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS Kali Watson, Chairperson Hawaiian Homes Commission Department of Hawaiian Home Lands P.O. Box 1879 Honolulu, Hawai‘i, 96805 (808) 620-9500 On or about July 7, 2026,the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) will submit a request to the HUDfor the release of Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grant funds […]

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