Empowering better decisions for climate and nature

What we’re solving

Nature and climate are inseparable – climate change accelerates biodiversity loss, and nature offers powerful climate solutions.

Together, they influence every part of the economy, and nature is increasingly recognised as a critical foundation for long-term prosperity.

As global frameworks and standards for climate are emerging, we are racing to harness this moment to ensure nature is embedded from the outset, not left behind.

But without accessible, practical tools, nature remains largely invisible in investment, planning and corporate reporting – limiting the ability to scale credible nature-positive climate action.

Our impact

Climateworks Centre made nature visible in decision‑making, with the Natural Capital Investment Catalogue and Land Use Trade-Offs model guiding sustainability reporting, industry frameworks and land‑use planning.

How we drove change

Climateworks began developing the Natural Capital Measurement Catalogue (NCMC) and Land Use Trade-Offs model version 2 (LUTO2) years in advance, so that practical tools would be available as regulatory and market frameworks evolve.

In 2023, we released the NCMC – a world‑first, scientifically robust, open‑source reference to help land managers and organisations identify, measure and report their nature-related risks and opportunities, aligned with global frameworks and standards.

Since then, the NCMC has driven real-world change.

In 2025, Australia’s cotton industry used it to strengthen its sustainability framework.

Victorian land managers drew on it to streamline their sustainability reporting.

Agronomeye – an AgTech company – integrated the NCMC into the development of its product offering.

‘We’d definitely recommend anyone starting in the natural capital accounting and reporting space that they start by looking at the NCMC – it will save you a lot of time! It sets out a really clear and consistent framework for making sense of the crazy jungle of different accounting and reporting frameworks.’ Richard Archer, Systems Analyst Programmer at the Centre for eResearch and Digital Innovation

Interactions within land and agricultural systems are highly complex: governments and companies need the right tools to navigate the complexity and guide smart land-use policy and planning.

Climateworks’ and Deakin University’s LUTO2 model – developed in collaboration with CSIRO – is a world-leading spatial optimisation model that maps the most effective ways to use and manage Australia’s land to meet climate, biodiversity and economic goals while adapting to the effects of climate change.

LUTO2 shows that it is possible to balance these goals, and is influencing land-use, biodiversity and climate decision-making at multiple levels.

In 2025, we codesigned scenarios with Catchment Management Authorities in Victoria to inform their planning processes and supported the Carbon Market Institute in developing its forthcoming carbon and nature roadmap.

We also developed and started socialising a new approach to land-use planning and policy, and further enhanced LUTO2’s functionality by refining input settings through stakeholder consultation.

What’s next

By equipping industries and governments with the tools and insights they need to act, Climateworks is helping shift nature and climate from parallel challenges to a unified opportunity.

As nature increasingly features on balance sheets and in Australia’s net zero transition strategies, Climateworks’ impact will continue to grow – accelerating Australia’s transition to a resilient, nature-positive future.

Help accelerate action on net zero

Climateworks’ impact is built on the foresight, generosity and commitment of our philanthropic supporters.

We are proud to work alongside trusts, foundations, private donors, philanthropic associations and wealth advisers whose continued support strengthens our ability to drive meaningful climate action across Australia and Southeast Asia.

Please consider contributing to our impact in 2026 via a donation towards our work.

Your support will help us accelerate ambitious, evidence-based action for net zero.

You are also welcome to reach out to the philanthropy team directly at supporters@climateworkscentre.org.