Strengthening climate diplomacy and governance in Indonesia

What we’re solving

Indonesia’s rising climate ambition continues to outpace domestic capacity, as fossil‑fuel dependence and fragmented governance slow implementation of climate solutions.

Our impact

Over several years, Climateworks Centre has helped to strengthen Indonesia’s climate diplomacy through high‑level dialogues, to embed climate in major development programs, and to lift national understanding of the governance shifts needed to deliver ambitious climate action.

How we drove change

A cornerstone of this impact has been the Australia–Indonesia Energy Transition Dialogues, which Climateworks first hosted in 2021.

Designed as a trusted group for governments and businesses, the dialogues enabled leaders to test ideas, share challenges and build partnerships around the energy transition.

The Dialogues became a strategic asset for Indonesia’s climate diplomacy.

In 2022, the group supported Indonesia’s G20 presidency, convening high-level side events that helped shape an ambitious climate agenda for member countries.

When Indonesia assumed the ASEAN chairmanship in 2023, the group again played a pivotal role, supporting the government to align energy transition priorities with the broader climate agenda through six high-impact events.

In 2025, the group came together for its fifth and final gathering – this time to discuss the opportunities of place-based industrial transition.

The discussions helped forge a shared vision for Indonesia’s emerging low‑carbon industrial pathways and the economic opportunities that accompany them.

Since its inception, the Dialogues have strengthened Indonesia’s climate diplomacy and contributed to a significant narrative shift: from a nation defined by climate vulnerability to one increasingly recognised for its climate leadership and opportunity.

This work will continue as Climateworks supports cross‑government collaboration in the lead‑up to COP31.

Indonesia is implementing new regulations and policies – from an updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and long‑term net zero strategy to new carbon market regulations – all supported by a deepening integration of climate goals into development planning.

We worked with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Jakarta to help embed climate objectives into Australia–Indonesia development cooperation.

Through training, roundtables and strategic advice, we have influenced major development programs, including the next 10‑year bilateral strategy and the KINETIK green infrastructure fund.

While momentum is building, questions remain on what effective climate governance looks like in Indonesia.

To answer this question, we undertook extensive research, interviewing over 30 decision-makers and practitioners to assess Indonesia’s national and subnational climate governance systems.

The findings – published in a report and a widely read article in The Conversation Indonesia – are helping shape national and subnational understanding of the governance shifts needed to deliver ambitious climate action.

What’s next

The foundations Climateworks has laid through years of partnership, evidence and dialogue are unlocking new ambition – and new possibilities – for Indonesia’s low‑carbon future.

We remain committed to supporting Indonesia’s leadership, strengthening climate governance and helping shape a future where climate action drives prosperity, resilience and shared opportunity.

Help accelerate action on net zero

Climateworks’ impact is built on the foresight, generosity and commitment of our philanthropic supporters.

We are proud to work alongside trusts, foundations, private donors, philanthropic associations and wealth advisers whose continued support strengthens our ability to drive meaningful climate action across Australia and Southeast Asia.

Please consider contributing to our impact in 2026 via a donation towards our work.

Your support will help us accelerate ambitious, evidence-based action for net zero.

You are also welcome to reach out to the philanthropy team directly at supporters@climateworkscentre.org.