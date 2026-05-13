Health tables Budget Vote 2026, 13 May
Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi together with the Deputy Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla will on Wednesday, 13 May present Health Budget Vote in the National Assembly where they will outline the health priorities, plans and commitment of the Department towards strengthening the health system to respond to the health care needs of the population.
Details of the budget vote are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 13 May 2026
Time: 14h00
Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament
The budget vote speech will also be accessible through parliamentary online platforms and Dstv channel 408.
For more information and media enquiries, please contact:
Enquiries:
Departmental Spokesperson
Mr Foster Mohale Health
Cell: 0724323792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za
Health Ministry Spokesperson
Mr Sello Lediga
Cell: 0823539859
E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za
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