Governor Stein's Statement on Latest Budget Negotiations

Today Governor Stein released the following statement on the latest budget negotiations:

“It is past time that our teachers, state law enforcement officers, and state employees get a meaningful pay raise and recognition for their service to the people of North Carolina. Today’s announcement is only a framework, but if the final budget actually includes real salary increases, it would be welcome. The proof, however, will be in the pudding.

“The proposed constitutional amendment would put North Carolina in a financial straight jacket that could wreak havoc on our public schools and public safety. If we want to continue to be the best state to live, work, and raise a family for years to come, we must be fiscally responsible and not make working families bear an unfair burden.”