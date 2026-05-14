Governor's Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships Seeks Engagement from NC Employers

Governor Josh Stein’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships is launching an effort to engage 50,000 employers as partners in building North Carolina’s talent pipeline. Reaching that level of connection with employers is one of the 11 goals that the Council established last year for growing the state’s workforce development efforts.

“The workforce development system needs to work for job seekers and employers alike,” said Governor Josh Stein. “ We need employers at the table so that they can help create the workforce pipeline that will build North Carolina’s economy. My administration is committed to hearing from small and large business leaders so we can serve them better.”

Partnering with the Council (and, through it, the NCWorks system) will allow employers to gain access to talent connections, workforce training resources, and support designed to help their companies recruit, train, and retain the skilled employees they need to grow.

To kick-start the process of engagement, the Council is asking employers of all sizes to submit an interest form, found at commerce.nc.gov/employers. The Council welcomes businesses and organizations to fill out the form whether or not they have previous experience with the NCWorks system or related programs. Filling out this form will provide information to state and local partners so that they can better understand the challenges facing each business and in what ways each business will commit to engaging. Then, the workforce partners can follow up to collaborate and connect companies to services that might meet their needs. By completing the form, employers will be pledging to stay involved and engaged in efforts to build or enhance North Carolina’s workforce opportunities, in alignment with the Council's goals.

“It’s important to listen to the voices of employers because only with their involvement can the workforce system succeed in connecting talent to jobs,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, one of the co-chairs of the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships. “The Council looks forward to building on North Carolina’s strengths and growing even more long-term partnerships with a wide variety of innovative companies.”

“To continue being the top state for business and workforce development, North Carolina must strengthen our collaboration with employers and help them create jobs,” said Senator Eddie Settle, co-chair of the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships. “I want to especially encourage my fellow small business owners in rural areas to reach out and become a workforce partner so that you can maximize your opportunities, increase your bottom line, and develop your employees.”

“North Carolina has a strong tradition of supporting business and industry by providing the skills training that employers need for their employees to succeed in a dynamic economy,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, President of the NC Community College System and a co-chair of the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships. “Our community colleges want to invite even more businesses to get involved in our state’s excellent workforce development opportunities, including work-based learning, so we can further align our efforts and make sure employers know what’s available.”

The state’s 20 local Workforce Development Boards play an important role in engaging with businesses in their areas and will be among the key partners that will support outreach to interested employers. In support of these efforts, the Division of Workforce Solutions within the Department of Commerce is making available an opportunity for local workforce development boards to apply for employer engagement grants of up to $50,000. The grant funds will assist the workforce boards with developing innovative approaches to engaging with local partners and employers.

Governor Stein continues to invest in North Carolina’s workforce. In December, the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships released a report highlighting goals and strategies to strengthen North Carolina’s workforce and expand access to good jobs, including a goal of doubling apprenticeships across the state. Read the Council’s report here. By leaning on employer leadership, alignment across stakeholders, clear pathways to good jobs, and accountability for results, the Council is building a workforce system that works for job seekers and employers alike. Since taking office in January 2025, Governor Stein has announced more than 42,000 new jobs and more than $29 billion in new investments coming to North Carolina. In January 2026, Site Selection Magazine ranked North Carolina the Top State for Workforce Development.

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This is a WIOA Title I program/project, which is 100 percent supported by the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor as part of an award to North Carolina totaling $66,329,591.