Dokie AI Launches ChatGPT Images 2.0-Powered Version to Improve AI-Generated Visuals and Presentation Structure

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Dokie AI announces a new ChatGPT Images 2.0-powered update, improving image generation quality, slide visuals, and overall PPT structure.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dokie AI , an AI presentation maker focused on business-ready PPT creation, has released a new version powered by ChatGPT Images 2.0. This update improves the product’s AI image generation capability, enhances the visual quality of slides, and upgrades the overall structure of generated presentations.The new version is designed to solve two common problems in AI presentation creation: weak visual relevance and unclear deck structure. Many AI-generated presentations can create slides quickly, but the final result often still needs heavy editing. Some slides may look generic, while others may not connect well with the main topic. Dokie AI’s latest update aims to make AI-generated presentations more polished, more coherent, and easier to use in real work scenarios.With ChatGPT Images 2.0-powered image generation, Dokie AI can now create stronger visuals that better match the slide content and presentation topic. This helps users reduce the time spent searching for images, adjusting visual elements, or manually designing supporting graphics. Whether users are creating a business report, marketing plan, product deck, education presentation, or pitch deck, the new image generation capability can help make slides look more complete and professional.Beyond better visuals, Dokie AI has also improved the overall logic and structure of generated PPTs. A good presentation is not only about design. It needs a clear beginning, middle, and end. It should guide the audience through the topic, explain the key points, and make the final message easy to understand. The updated Dokie AI improves how slides are planned and arranged, helping users create decks with clearer section flow, stronger content logic, and better presentation structure.This update is especially useful for business users who need presentations that are not only good-looking, but also practical and ready to present. Dokie AI can help create weekly reports, monthly reviews, pitch decks, client proposals, marketing strategies, product presentations, training materials, and education slides. Users can start from a prompt, notes, documents, or existing content, then generate a structured first draft with improved visuals and clearer slide logic.Dokie AI’s goal is to make presentation creation faster while keeping the output useful for real-world communication. The product is not just designed to generate attractive slides. It is built to help users create PPT-style decks that can be edited, exported, and used in meetings, classes, reports, client calls, and business reviews.The ChatGPT Images 2.0-powered version also strengthens Dokie AI’s position as a practical AI presentation maker. By improving both image quality and deck structure, Dokie AI gives users a smoother workflow from idea to final presentation. Users can spend less time starting from a blank page and more time refining their message, adding real data, and preparing for delivery.Dokie AI also provides a wide range of PPT templates for different scenarios, including business, education, marketing, medical, technology, pitch deck, about me, and infographics. These templates help users choose a suitable starting point based on the purpose of the presentation. In addition, Dokie AI offers free PPT tools such as PDF to PPT, Word to PPT, Text to PPT, Excel to PPT, JPG to PPT, PNG to PPT, HTML to PPT, and DOC to PPT, making it easier to turn existing materials into presentation-ready slides.The release of Dokie AI’s ChatGPT Images 2.0-powered version marks an important step in improving AI-generated presentations. With better image generation, stronger slide visuals, and improved PPT structure, Dokie AI helps users create more polished and business-ready presentations faster. For professionals, marketers, founders, teachers, students, consultants, and teams that create slides often, this update makes Dokie AI a stronger tool for everyday presentation work.

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