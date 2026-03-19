Dokie AI Launches Social Carousel Feature and Enhances Its AI Presentation Maker for More Practical, Real-World Use
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dokie AI has released a new update that introduces a Social Carousel feature and improves its core AI presentation maker, with a focus on making outputs more practical and easier to use in real work scenarios.
Many AI presentation tools can generate slides quickly, but users often still need to spend time fixing structure, rewriting content, or adapting outputs for different formats. This update from Dokie AI focuses on reducing that gap between generation and actual use.
Social Carousel: Turning Ideas into Shareable Content
The new Social Carousel feature allows users to generate scrollable content formats commonly used on platforms like LinkedIn.
Instead of creating slides and then manually converting them into social posts, users can now:
Input a topic or outline
Generate a carousel-style content sequence
Edit and export for social use
This is intended to simplify the process of repurposing presentation content for distribution.
Improvements to the AI Presentation Maker
Dokie AI has also made updates to its presentation generation system. The focus is less on visual novelty and more on structure and usability.
Key improvements include:
More consistent slide flow
Clearer organization of content across slides
Reduced need for manual rearrangement after generation
The goal is to make generated decks closer to what users would actually present, especially for common use cases like reports, internal updates, and strategy decks.
Focus on Practical Use
With this update, Dokie AI is positioning its product as a tool for drafting and structuring content, rather than fully replacing manual editing. Users can generate a complete deck or carousel from rough input, then refine key sections as needed.
The addition of Social Carousel also reflects a broader shift toward supporting both presentation and content workflows within the same tool.
David Holand
Many AI presentation tools can generate slides quickly, but users often still need to spend time fixing structure, rewriting content, or adapting outputs for different formats. This update from Dokie AI focuses on reducing that gap between generation and actual use.
Social Carousel: Turning Ideas into Shareable Content
The new Social Carousel feature allows users to generate scrollable content formats commonly used on platforms like LinkedIn.
Instead of creating slides and then manually converting them into social posts, users can now:
Input a topic or outline
Generate a carousel-style content sequence
Edit and export for social use
This is intended to simplify the process of repurposing presentation content for distribution.
Improvements to the AI Presentation Maker
Dokie AI has also made updates to its presentation generation system. The focus is less on visual novelty and more on structure and usability.
Key improvements include:
More consistent slide flow
Clearer organization of content across slides
Reduced need for manual rearrangement after generation
The goal is to make generated decks closer to what users would actually present, especially for common use cases like reports, internal updates, and strategy decks.
Focus on Practical Use
With this update, Dokie AI is positioning its product as a tool for drafting and structuring content, rather than fully replacing manual editing. Users can generate a complete deck or carousel from rough input, then refine key sections as needed.
The addition of Social Carousel also reflects a broader shift toward supporting both presentation and content workflows within the same tool.
David Holand
Dokie AI
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