In honor of World Bee Day, Bushwick Kitchen is shining a spotlight on the small but mighty pollinators that play a critical role in global food systems, while celebrating the bold, flavor-forward honey products that helped put the brand on the map. From its signature Bees Knees Spicy Honey to versatile honeycomb, Bushwick Kitchen is blending culinary creativity with a deeper message: protecting bees isn’t just good for the environment — it’s essential for the future of food. Bushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family.

The company is spotlighting bees’ vital role in the food system alongside its lineup of innovative honey offerings

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of World Bee Day on May 20, Bushwick Kitchen is shining a spotlight on the small but mighty pollinators that play a critical role in global food systems, while celebrating the bold, flavor-forward honey products that helped put the brand on the map.From its signature Bees Knees Spicy Honey to fan-favorite varieties like Meyer Lemon Honey, Salted Honey, and honeycomb, Bushwick Kitchen is blending culinary creativity with a deeper message: protecting bees isn’t just good for the environment — it’s essential for the future of food.“Bees are responsible for bringing so much of what we eat to life,” explained Daniel Doll, CEO of Bushwick Kitchen. “World Bee Day is a chance to celebrate their impact while encouraging people to think more intentionally about the ingredients they use and where they come from.”According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, more than 75% of the world’s food crops depend, at least in part, on pollination. Bees alone are responsible for pollinating roughly one-third of the food consumed globally. Without them, everything from grocery store shelves to every meals would look dramatically different.Yet bee populations continue to face mounting challenges, from habitat loss and climate change to pesticide exposure. World Bee Day, established by the United Nations in 2017, serves as a global call to action to protect pollinators and raise awareness about their importance to biodiversity and food security.Bushwick Kitchen’s journey began in January 2014, when its founders set out to launch a business from concept to finished product in just 30 days. The result was Bees Knees Spicy Honey, which is a unique fusion of sweet honey and chili peppers that quickly gained a cult following. By the end of its first year, the company had shipped more than 9,000 bottles of honey, each one hand-bottled in Brooklyn and delivered to customers across all 50 states and 27 countries.Today, Bushwick Kitchen offers a growing portfolio of crave-worthy products, including its Bees Knees honey collection, Trees Knees maple syrups, and Weak Knees srirachas. Its honey lineup continues to evolve with inventive flavors like Meyer Lemon Honey and Salted Honey, alongside pantry staples like honey sticks and raw honeycomb – giving consumers new ways to enjoy this ancient, natural ingredient.Beyond flavor, honey itself tells a remarkable story. A single honeybee will produce just about one-twelfth of a teaspoon of honey in its lifetime, meaning every jar represents the work of thousands of bees. Honey is also one of the only foods that never spoils, thanks to its natural antimicrobial properties.As World Bee Day approaches, Bushwick Kitchen encourages consumers to support pollinators in simple but impactful ways like planting pollinator-friendly flowers, reducing pesticide use and choosing products from brands like Bushwick Kitchen that celebrate and supply responsibly sourced honey.“Every drizzle of honey connects us back to the ecosystem that made it possible,” Doll added. “It’s something worth both protecting and savoring.”For more information about Bushwick Kitchen and its honey products, including gift sets perfect for Father’s Day and grilling season, visit https://bushwickkitchen.com/ About Bushwick KitchenBushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey – all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees sriracha and our Bees Knees honey collection.

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