Altadena Rebuilding Effort Reaches Major Milestone as Tonia Homes Rise Above Foundation Stage

From left, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Altadena Town Council Vice Chair Nic Arnzen, Alex Athenson, AIA, Executive Director of the Foothill Catalog Foundation, Sadie and Lance Williams Co-Founders of Williams Rebuild. Credit: Michael Larson

Community leaders, rebuilding families, and recovery partners gather for ceremonial wall raising as Foothill Catalog Foundation demonstration homes take shape

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recovery reached a visible new milestone in Altadena on Friday as community leaders, rebuilding families, nonprofit partners, and recovery advocates gathered for a ceremonial wall raising at the Tonia Homes Initiative demonstration site, marking a significant step forward in the community's ongoing recovery from the Eaton Fire. ( Photos and B-roll , credit: Michael Larson)Hosted by the Foothill Catalog Foundation in partnership with Williams Rebuild and the Callahan Family Foundation, the event celebrated the transition from planning to vertical construction as the first walls of the two demonstration homes were raised.More than 50 attendees gathered for the wall raising, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger; Alex Athenson, AIA, Executive Director of the Foothill Catalog Foundation; Cynthia Sigler, AIA, Project Architect with the Foothill Catalog Foundation; Sadie Williams, Co-Founder of Williams Rebuild; Altadena Town Council Vice Chair Nic Arnzen; rebuilding families; community stakeholders; and project partners committed to helping residents navigate the long road home.As walls rose from the foundation, so too did a larger vision for recovery; one centered on education, collaboration, and helping families navigate a clearer path home."This community gives back in ways that often go untold, and this gathering is a reflection of that spirit," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "Today is about neighbors uplifting one another and recognizing how far we've already come. Every home that rises in Altadena means another family has the opportunity to return, reconnect, and continue the story of this community."Developed by the Foothill Catalog Foundation, the Tonia Homes Initiative was created to help simplify portions of the rebuilding process through pre-reviewed home designs, coordinated rebuilding pathways, trusted recovery resources, and community education. The initiative seeks to address many of the challenges families face following disaster, including permitting complexity, redesign cycles, construction uncertainty, and rising costs.The demonstration homes reflect the Foundation's commitment to rebuilding in a way that honors the character, diversity, and architectural heritage of Altadena. Inspired by neighborhood patterns and residential traditions found throughout Altadena, the Foothill Catalog now includes nearly 70 home variations designed to provide families with practical rebuilding options while preserving a sense of place."Every home in Altadena tells a story," said Cynthia Sigler, AIA, Project Architect with the Foothill Catalog Foundation. "As families rebuild, there is an opportunity not only to restore what was lost, but to preserve the architectural character and neighborhood identity that make this community so special. The Foothill Catalog was designed to help families navigate that journey with greater confidence while creating homes that feel rooted in Altadena."Unlike traditional demonstration projects, the Tonia Homes will serve as living classrooms throughout construction. Residents will be invited to participate in guided workshops and on-site walkthroughs covering topics including permitting, resilient construction strategies, inspections, construction sequencing, all-electric home systems, accessory dwelling units, materials and finishes, and pathways to occupancy.The educational series allows families to observe the rebuilding process in real time and gain firsthand insight into the decisions, timelines, and milestones involved in returning home."Rebuilding a home requires navigating a complex process involving dozens of consultants, agencies, and trade partners, which can feel overwhelming for many families," said Sadie Williams, Co-Founder of Williams Rebuild. "What makes this initiative so powerful is that it demonstrates a more coordinated path forward. We're already seeing meaningful savings in both time and cost, and these homes will help families better understand the rebuilding process while showcasing opportunities that can help them return home sooner."The Foothill Catalog Foundation estimates that coordinated rebuilding pathways, pre-reviewed plans, and experienced project partners may help reduce rebuilding timelines by a year or more in certain circumstances. Early participants are also tracking potential savings of approximately $100,000 to $200,000 per rebuild through efficiencies in design, permitting, coordination, and construction, while providing greater predictability and confidence throughout the process.In alignment with the Foundation's mission, the homes will ultimately be transferred to fire-impacted families at cost, creating an opportunity for two families to re-establish roots in Altadena. Throughout construction, residents, builders, and community members will be invited to observe progress and better understand the practical realities of rebuilding through a series of educational workshops and on-site experiences.Construction services are being provided by Williams Rebuild, with philanthropic support from the Callahan Family Foundation helping make the initiative possible.ABOUT THE TONIA HOMES INITIATIVEThe Tonia Homes Initiative by the Foothill Catalog Foundation brings coordinated rebuilding pathways to life through two demonstration homes developed in collaboration with partners including Williams Rebuild and the Callahan Family Foundation. As construction progresses, the homes will serve as community educational resources offering guided walkthroughs, rebuilding workshops, and real-time learning opportunities for families navigating recovery after the Eaton Fire. Upon completion, the homes will be transferred to fire-impacted families.ABOUT FOOTHILL CATALOG FOUNDATIONThe Foothill Catalog Foundation (TFCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by local residents and design professionals to support the rebuilding of Altadena and surrounding foothill communities following the Eaton Fire. The Foundation works to help remove barriers to recovery through pre-reviewed home designs, coordinated rebuilding pathways, and trusted rebuilding resources intended to help families return home with greater clarity, efficiency, and confidence while respecting the architectural character and identity of the community.ABOUT THE CALLAHAN FAMILY FOUNDATIONThe Callahan Family Foundation is a Pasadena-based private philanthropic foundation supporting charitable initiatives across education, human services, and community wellbeing. Through grantmaking and strategic partnerships, the Foundation works to strengthen organizations and initiatives that expand opportunity, resilience, and long-term community stability.ABOUT WILLIAMS REBUILDWilliams Rebuild is a Southern California rebuilding company focused on helping families recover after wildfire loss. Backed by nearly 30 years of homebuilding experience through Williams & Watt Builders, the team provides an integrated rebuilding approach, guiding homeowners from planning and permitting through construction and return home. With deep regional roots and on-the-ground experience in post-fire recovery, Williams Rebuild is committed to restoring not only homes, but the communities around them.

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