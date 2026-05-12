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Arrest Made in 2022 Homicide

Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a 2022 homicide that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 1:07 p.m. members of the First District responded to the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located four adult male victims, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment.

On Friday, October 21, 2022, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Christian Mitchell, of Northwest, D.C.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court booking order, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fugitive Unit responded to DC Jail and charged 22-year-old Dionzai Parker of Southeast, D.C. with First Degree Murder While Armed. Following his booking, he was remanded back into custody of the DC Department of Corrections.

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Arrest Made in 2022 Homicide

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