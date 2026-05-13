Wednesday, May 13, 2026
CANADA, December 5 - Note: All times local
9:10 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet Canadian Space Agency astronauts Jeremy Hansen and Jenni Gibbons, as well as members of the Artemis II crew.
Note for media:
9:50 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in an activity with students alongside Canadian Space Agency astronauts Jeremy Hansen and Jenni Gibbons, as well as members of the Artemis II crew.
Note for media:
11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
Virtual meeting, closed to media
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