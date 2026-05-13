Sixth Circuit and Pasco County need judges

Gov. Ron DeSantis has convened the Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission to select and submit the names of qualified candidates to fill the circuit court vacancy created by the resignation and retirement of Judge Patricia Ann Muscarella and the Pasco County Court vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Knute J. Nathe.

The JNC seeks applications for nominations from all persons who meet the eligibility requirements for circuit and county court judges described in Article V, Section 8 of the Florida Constitution.

Judicial applications must be received no later than 12 p.m. on June 2 and be delivered electronically to Petra Justice at [email protected]. Applicants will receive written confirmation within 24 hours that the electronic submission has been received. Incomplete applications and applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

The application form may be downloaded from the Gov. Ron DeSantis' website. Applicants must complete the current application posted for judicial vacancies.

Applicants must submit:

One signed, unredacted copy of the application (as a .PDF) with attachments and a recent photo.

One signed copy of the application (as a .PDF) with attachments that has personal information not subject to public disclosure redacted as permitted by applicable public records laws.

The applicant must indicate whether he or she wishes to be considered for either the circuit, county, or both positions.

Applicants receiving interviews will be notified of the date and time of his or her interview. Interviews will be conducted in person with an anticipated interview date of June 29 (subject to change). A list of the Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission members is available on Gov. DeSantis’ website. Questions should be directed to Petra Justice, chair, Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission.