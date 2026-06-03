First Circuit JNC nominates six to fill a Santa Rosa County judicial opening
The First Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed eight applicants to fill the vacancy on the Santa Rosa County Court created by the elevation of Judge Matthew Gordon.
Following deliberations, the JNC nominated the following individuals to Gov. Ron DeSantis:
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