Fourth DCA JNC sets interview schedule

The Fourth DCA Judicial Nominating Commission is in the process of preparing a list of nominees to fill the vacancies on the Fourth District Court of Appeal created by the retirement of Judge Burton Conner and Judge Robert Gross.

As part of that process, the JNC will conduct interviews on June 19 at the Fourth District Court of Appeal Courthouse, 110 S. Tamarind Ave., in West Palm Beach.

The schedule of interviews is as follows:

SCHEDULE ACTIVITY AND INTERVIEW TIMES 9:00 a.m. JNC Members – Closed Session 9:30 a.m. Hon. Marlon Weiss 9:45 a.m. Hon. Melanie Surber 10:00 a.m. Sorraya Solanges-Jones, Esq. 10:15 a.m. Hon. James Sherman 10:30 a.m. Hon. Rosemarie Scher 10:45 a.m. BREAK 11:00 a.m. Hon. Eric Netcher 11:15 a.m. Logan Mohs, Esq. 11:30 a.m. Alexis Fields, Esq. 11:45 a.m. Hon Fabienne E. Fahnestock 12:00 - 12:45 pm LUNCH 12:45 p.m. Hon. Luis Delgado 1:00 p.m. Shannon O’Shea Darsch, Esq. 1:15 p.m. Laura Burkhalter, Esq. 1:30 p.m. Janet Carney Croom, Esq.

SCHEDULE ACTIVITY AND INTERVIEW TIMES 1:45 p.m. Hon. April Bristow 2:00 p.m. Kimberly Berman, Esq. 2:15 p.m. JNC Deliberations – Closed Session

Members of the Bench, the Bar, and the public are urged to contact the members of the Commission concerning the Applicants for this vacancy. The Members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Fourth District Court of Appeal are:

The members of the Fourth District Court of Appeal JNC are:

Chair Greg Schwinghammer

Gunster Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.

777 S. Flagler Drive, Suite 500 East

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Office: 561-650-0595

[email protected]

Debra Jenks

Debra A. Jenks, P.A.

10130 Northlake Blvd Ste 214-242

West Palm Beach, FL 33412-1105

Office: 561-346-9854

[email protected]

Paul Lopez.

Tripp Scott, P.A.

110 SE 6th St Fl 15

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301-5004

Office: 954-525-7500

[email protected]

Jonathan Osborne

Gunster

450 E Las Olas Blvd Ste 1400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301-4206

Office: 954-468-1322

[email protected]

Casey Walker

Murphy & Walker, P.L.

2001 US Highway 1

Vero Beach, FL 32960-5493

Office: 772-231-1900

[email protected]

Robert Allen

Robert Allen Law

249 Royal Palm Way Ste 301

Palm Beach, FL 33480-4333

Office: 305-372-3300

[email protected]

Patricia Flanagan

Shutts & Bowen LLP

525 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 1100

West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6351

Office: 561-835-8500

[email protected]

Daniel Epstein

St. Thomas University College of Law

16401 NW 37th Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33054

Office: 305-623-2363

[email protected]

