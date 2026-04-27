Spotter AI Unveils FuelSeek Feature to Help Fleets Reduce Fuel Costs Within Dispatch Workflow

Spotter TMS FuelSeek by Spotter TMS

FuelSeek launches in Spotter TMS to help fleets cut fuel costs with optimized routes and real time fuel stop recommendations.

DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotter AI, an emerging leader in AI powered fleet technology, today announced the launch of FuelSeek within its Transportation Management System, Spotter TMS. The new fuel optimization feature helps motor carriers and dispatchers reduce fuel costs by identifying more efficient fuel stops along a route based on real time pricing and savings opportunities, addressing one of the industry’s largest operating expenses.

Once a load is booked, drivers receive a notification with a recommended route and fueling stops to follow, ensuring alignment between dispatch planning and on road execution.

FuelSeek is currently available within Spotter TMS, enabling dispatchers and motor carriers to plan more efficient fueling strategies within their existing workflow. Access is currently limited to Spotter TMS users, with broader availability planned. By integrating fuel optimization into route planning, FuelSeek eliminates the need for separate tools or guesswork.

Fuel remains one of the most significant and volatile costs in trucking logistics. FuelSeek addresses this challenge by surfacing cost saving opportunities during planning and execution, empowering fleets to optimize routes and fueling strategies without adding complexity to their operations.

“FuelSeek is about helping fleets make better fueling decisions at the moment it matters most, during planning and dispatch,” said Peidi Wu, co-founder of Spotter AI. “By embedding fuel optimization directly into our TMS and connecting that plan to the driver experience, we are giving teams a simple way to reduce fuel spend and improve margins without changing how they work.”

Spotter AI’s platform is designed to streamline logistics operations end to end, improving dispatcher visibility, enhancing operational control, and supporting drivers on the road. The addition of FuelSeek strengthens that mission by delivering practical, built in tools that directly impact cost efficiency.

FuelSeek is now live within Spotter TMS, with additional enhancements planned to expand its capabilities across the Spotter ecosystem. Spotter AI continues to support modern logistics teams with solutions focused on efficiency, automation, and cost control. For more information, visit spotter.ai/tms

FuelSeek by Spotter TMS

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