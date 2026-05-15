ONARA Returns With New Riddim Single 'SHARPSHOOTER'

Rising riddim force ONARA continues his rapid ascent with “SHARPSHOOTER,” a high-impact new single arriving Friday, May 15.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the opening seconds, “ SHARPSHOOTER ” establishes a fast-paced, high-intensity direction built around heavy percussion, vocal sampling, and a rapid build into a riddim-driven drop. The track reflects ONARA ’s focus on aggressive sound design and structured rhythmic variation, elements that have become central to his production style.The release maintains continuous momentum, moving through tightly constructed build-ups and drops with minimal space between transitions. Across its progression, “SHARPSHOOTER” highlights ONARA’s approach to detailed arrangement and bass-heavy production within the modern riddim and dubstep framework.ONARA began developing the project in the early 2020s, initially sharing music anonymously through SoundCloud. Drawing influence from a range of electronic producers, he gradually focused his sound within riddim and heavy bass music. Over time, his tracks began circulating within DJ sets and online communities, contributing to early visibility within the scene.His releases throughout 2024 helped establish wider recognition across bass music platforms, including entries on Beatport charts and support within DJ sets and online mixes. Subsequent projects and collaborations have continued to expand his catalogue, including remix work and appearances on various bass music compilations.On the live side, ONARA has begun transitioning into performance settings, including headline appearances and festival bookings in North America and Europe. His recent back-to-back sets and growing presence in live lineups have contributed to increased visibility within the international bass music circuit.With “SHARPSHOOTER,” ONARA continues to develop his sound within the riddim and dubstep space, marking another step in an ongoing release schedule planned for the coming year.

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