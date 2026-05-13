i3 Broadband Celebrates 100,000th Customer Milestone

Success Attributed to Community Trust, Customer Focus and Dedication

Reaching 100,000 customers is a testament to the trust our communities place in us and the dedication of our incredible employees.” — Steve Gorman, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at i3 Broadband

EAST PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- i3 Broadband, a leading provider of fiber broadband services, announced it has officially connected its 100,000th customer, marking a major milestone in its mission to bring fast, reliable internet to communities across Illinois, Missouri & Rhode Island.“This moment isn’t just about a number. it’s about the people, families, and businesses we have the privilege to serve,” said Steve Gorman, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at i3 Broadband. “Reaching 100,000 customers is a testament to the trust our communities place in us and the dedication of our incredible employees.”Since its founding in 2003 as OmniLEC and branding as i3 Broadband in 2016, i3 Broadband has expanded its fiber network to serve both urban and semi-rural areas, prioritizing speed, affordability and local engagement. The company’s growth has been fueled by a commitment to customer-first service and community partnerships.“We’re proud of this milestone, but we’re even more excited about what’s ahead,” said Gorman. “As we continue to count on our core values of being a part of the communities we serve and delivering excellent service to our customers, we see an exciting future for i3 Broadband as we add additional customers to this impressive customer base.”For more information, visit i3broadband.com.About i3 Broadbandi3 Broadband is the leading 100 per cent fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator based in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband services to residential and commercial customers throughout Northern, Central and Southeastern Illinois, and Missouri. It also currently serves the Warren, Bristol, and Barrington markets in the East Bay area of Rhode Island. Learn More about i3 Broadband here.

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