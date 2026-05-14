Lean Solutions Group Launches 'AI Achievers Award' to Recognize Companies Using AI for Real Operational Impact

The inaugural recognition of Lean Solutions Group's AI Achievers Award includes Weymouth, MA-based international and domestic logistics firm AGL Group.

Exclusive Program to Periodically Spotlight Select Group of Companies That Are Successfully Implementing AI at Scale

Every company is talking about AI today, but far fewer are actually making it work inside their operations” — Jack Freker, CEO of Lean Solutions Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a next-generation provider of AI-enabled business solutions and tech-powered talent, today announced the launch of its “AI Achievers Award,” a new recognition program honoring companies that are successfully translating AI investment into measurable operational results.Unlike traditional innovation awards that highlight experimentation, the AI Achievers Award is designed to recognize organizations that are deploying AI into real workflows, driving adoption across teams, and delivering tangible business outcomes. Each year, LSG will recognize an elite cohort of “AI Achievers” who demonstrate what it takes to move from AI ambition to execution.“Every company is talking about AI today, but far fewer are actually making it work inside their operations,” said Jack Freker, CEO of LSG. “This award is about recognizing those that have pushed through the complexity of adoption, testing, and iteration, and are now seeing real impact in how their businesses run.”The AI Achievers Award will evaluate organizations based on:• Real-world deployment of AI within operational workflows• Measurable outcomes, such as efficiency gains, cost savings or revenue impact• Successful team adoption and change management• Thoughtful integration of AI as an augmentation to human performanceMany of these initiatives are powered by platforms such as LeanTek AgentEdge, LSG’s AI orchestration solution that embeds intelligent agents directly into day-to-day workflows to help teams automate repetitive tasks, improve speed and accuracy, and unlock new levels of performance.The inaugural recognition includes Weymouth, MA-based international and domestic logistics firm AGL Group. AGL Group’s leadership has emphasized a practical approach to AI, using it to reduce manual work, improve efficiency and enable teams to focus on higher-value activities like problem solving and relationship building.“AI is a powerful tool, but success comes down to how you implement it,” said Stephen Zambo of AGL Group. “You have to manage expectations, focus on adoption and prove value early. When done right, it becomes a multiplier for your team, not a replacement.”Award recipients will serve as ambassadors for LSG, being featured across LSG’s digital channels, in case studies, press announcements, social media, and industry content, providing a platform to share their approach and lessons learned with the broader market.The program reinforces LSG’s broader mission to help clients move beyond AI experimentation and into operational transformation by combining AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise and tech-powered talent.About Lean Solutions GroupLean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and technology-powered talent for its clients. Built on proven success in the demanding Supply Chain sector, our AI-enabled platform serves hundreds of clients across multiple industries. With more than 10,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of over 650 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and operational efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By embedding intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients’ businesses, we enable them to stretch what’s possible. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com

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