BEMO Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification Through Independent C3PAO Assessment

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Certification confirms full NIST SP 800‑171 implementation, SPRS 110/110 score, and readiness to support prime contractors and regulated defense programs.

CMMC Level 2 validates our commitment to operational security. This achievement demonstrates that BEMO meets defense cybersecurity requirements with real, audit‑defensible controls.” — Bruno Lecoq, CEO and CISO, BEMO

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEMO announced today that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 following an independent assessment conducted by an authorized Certified Third‑Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).CMMC Level 2 certification confirms that BEMO has implemented and is operating the required security practices aligned with NIST Special Publication 800‑171 to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in support of defense programs. The certification validates BEMO’s ability to meet the cybersecurity requirements applicable to organizations operating within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).As part of the independent CMMC Level 2 assessment, BEMO achieved an SPRS score of 110 out of 110, reflecting full implementation of all 110 security requirements defined in NIST SP 800‑171. BEMO received a Final CMMC Level 2 Status, which has been recorded in the Department of Defense’s Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) , the system of record used by DoD acquisition officials to verify contractor cybersecurity posture.“For prime contractors and defense partners, CMMC Level 2 is now a gating requirement,” said Bruno Lecoq, CEO and CISO of BEMO. “This certification demonstrates that BEMO meets Department of Defense cybersecurity expectations and can be relied upon to support regulated programs with audit‑defensible security operations.”BEMO delivers secure Microsoft cloud architectures and managed services for organizations subject to CMMC, DFARS, and other federal cybersecurity requirements. The company specializes in designing, securing, and operating Microsoft 365 and Azure environments that align with compliance and security frameworks required to handle sensitive government data.Achieving CMMC Level 2 further strengthens BEMO’s ability to support prime contractors and subcontractors that require certified partners across the defense industrial base. The company’s certification status enables it to participate in contracts and programs that mandate independent third‑party cybersecurity assessment and verification.About BEMOBEMO is a cloud security and compliance firm specializing in Microsoft technologies. BEMO helps regulated organizations design, secure, and operate cloud environments aligned with CMMC, NIST SP 800‑171, ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, and related cybersecurity frameworks. The company focuses on operational compliance, providing organizations with practical, audit‑defensible security programs that support real‑world regulatory requirements.For more information, visit www.bemopro.com

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