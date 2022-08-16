Submit Release
BEMO Ranks No. 1430 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

REMOND, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that BEMO is ranked #1430 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This honor is the second consecutive year the sought-after award has recognized BEMO's remarkable revenue growth as BEMO was ranked #1951 in 2021.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Bruno Lecoq, BEMO’s CEO, states, "BEMO is an incredibly resilient, adaptable, innovative, and agile organization able to navigate and succeed in various economic climates and industries. Our technology enables us to address a wide range of small and medium-sized organization needs, giving us the upper hand against many of our competitors."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

BEMO’s mission: To enable any small or medium-sized organization to conduct business securely in today's connected digital world.

Brandon Lecoq
BEMO Corp
+1 702-529-0820
brandon@bemopro.com

