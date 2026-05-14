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How one South LA school teaches the ‘nitty-gritty’ work of democracy

“We focus on some of the nitty-gritty work of democracy that's not as election-focused,” Joel Snyder said of his curriculum. “Then hopefully we are able to turn those skills into an argument for why their legislators matter, which translates to voting in the future.”

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How one South LA school teaches the ‘nitty-gritty’ work of democracy

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