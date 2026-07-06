JACKIE B. RELEASES NEW SINGLE 'I CRY'

Jackie B. Exposes the Weight Behind Survival in New Single “I Cry”

Oh, this is definitely a hit!” — Sir Charles - National Award Winning Southern Soul Artist

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta recording artist and Grammy-nominated vocalist Jackie B. (also known as Jackie Bazaar) is drawing increasing attention following the release of her emotionally charged single "I Cry" - a cinematic soul record exploring emotional suppression, internal pressure, heartbreak, survival, and personal reconstruction.AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD: ON AUDIOMACK "I Cry" is available on Spotify Music Apple Music , and all other streaming platformsProduced by Mike Shaw of Vibeboy Music Entertainment and mixed/mastered by Curtis Turrentine Jr. of Kerts Werks Music Productions, the record is becoming recognized less as traditional entertainment and more as an emotional experience listeners deeply identify with.At a time where highly, curated online personas dominate digital culture, Jackie B. is intentionally choosing emotional honesty over image maintenance."I Cry" captures the emotional exhaustion many people silently carry while continuing to function publicly - a reality audience across social media platforms are increasingly resonating with.Rather than relying on manufactured controversy or trend-driven marketing, Jackie B.'s campaign strategy centers around vulnerability, storytelling, audience interaction, live performance, and emotionally immersive visuals."This music is for people trying to hold themselves together while life keeps testing them," Jackie B. shared. "A lot of people are surviving emotionally while pretending they're perfectly fine."The release continues building momentum across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and streaming platforms as supporters connect with the transparency surrounding the project.The single also arrives during an active season of live appearances and media visibility for the artist. Jackie B. is scheduled to appear as a featured performer during 3X Grammy-nominated Poet Queen Sheba's segment at Heavy Hitters in Atlanta on May 19, 2026.Use promo code QueenSheba for tix discount when purchasing at the link provided.Known for emotionally immersive performances and genre-fluid vocal expression, Jackie Bazaar continues carving out a lane rooted in emotional realism, artistic vulnerability, and authentic storytelling."I Cry" is currently available on all major streaming platforms.Official website launching soon.Jackie B. Publishing is an independent music publishing company focused on emotionally driven songwriting, authentic storytelling, and creative ownership. Founded by Grammy-nominated vocalist and songwriter Jackie B. (Jackie Bazaar), the company was established to protect, develop, and administrate original musical works while expanding opportunities in licensing, royalties, collaborations, and creative partnerships. Rooted in transparency, artistic integrity, and emotional expression, Jackie B. Publishing serves as both a creative and business foundation for impactful music that resonates beyond entertainment.

Jackie B. Featured Single " I Cry"

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