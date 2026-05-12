From the Locker of Davy Jones to Fixing Homes

Wam Bam Handyman

Wam Bam Handyman Celebrates Two Years of Service in Colorado Springs

From day one, the goal was simple—treat every home like it’s our own and every customer like family.” — Founder, Jeff Robinson

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wam Bam Handyman , a locally owned and operated home repair company led by U.S. Navy veteran Jeff Robinson, is proud to celebrate its two-year anniversary serving homeowners across Colorado Springs and surrounding communities.What started as a mission to provide honest, high-quality handyman services has quickly grown into one of the most trusted names in the region. Over the past two years, Wam Bam Handyman has built a reputation for reliability, craftsmanship, and customer-first service—earning over 100 five-star reviews on Google and serving more than 530 satisfied customers.“From day one, the goal was simple—treat every home like it’s our own and every customer like family,” said Jeff Robinson, owner of Wam Bam Handyman. “Reaching this milestone means everything to us because it represents the trust our community has placed in our work.”From Deep Sea to Drywall: A Veteran-Owned Business Built on IntegrityFounded by Robinson, a post-9/11 U.S. Navy deep-sea diver (E5) who was honorably discharged, Wam Bam Handyman brings a unique background to the home services industry. The same discipline, precision, and problem-solving required in the depths of the ocean are now applied to homes across Colorado Springs.That foundation has helped shape a company culture built on accountability, attention to detail, and doing the job right the first time.Award-Winning Service Recognized in 2026Adding to its growing list of accomplishments, Wam Bam Handyman was recently named “Best Handyman for 2026 by the Quality Business Awards. The recognition highlights the company’s outstanding customer satisfaction, service quality, and commitment to excellence.The award includes a 95%+ quality score and reflects independently verified customer feedback, further reinforcing Wam Bam Handyman’s reputation as a trusted local service provider.A Growing Reputation Built on ResultsIn just two years, Wam Bam Handyman has become a trusted name among homeowners:- Consistently booked out 3–5 weeks in advance- Earned 100+ five-star Google reviews- Served 530+ homeowners across Colorado Springs- Achieved strong local visibility with Page 1 rankings for “Colorado Springs Handyman”Rather than relying on third-party lead platforms, the company has built its growth through word-of-mouth, repeat customers, and a strong local presence.Expanded Services to Meet Homeowner NeedsAs demand has grown, Wam Bam Handyman has expanded its service offerings to better serve the needs of local homeowners. Services now include:-Drywall repair and installation-Interior and exterior painting-Plumbing repairs and fixture replacements-Electrical repairs and installations-Door and window repair and installation-Carpentry and trim work-General home maintenance and repairs-Punch lists and property preparationEach project—big or small—is handled with professionalism, clear communication, and a commitment to quality workmanship.Looking AheadAs Wam Bam Handyman enters its third year, the company remains focused on continuing to serve the Colorado Springs community with the same level of care and reliability that fueled its growth.“We’re just getting started,” Robinson added. “Our goal is to keep raising the bar for what homeowners can expect from a handyman service.”About Wam Bam HandymanWam Bam Handyman is a Colorado Springs-based home repair company dedicated to providing reliable, high-quality handyman services. Founded by U.S. Navy veteran Jeff Robinson, the company specializes in residential repairs and maintenance with a strong focus on customer satisfaction, integrity, and craftsmanship.

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