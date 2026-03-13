Elite SEO Consulting Shortlisted for the Global Agency Awards 2026

Global Agency Awards 2026- Best SEO Campaign Finalist

Colorado Springs-based Elite SEO Consulting is named a finalist in the Global Agency Awards 2026, recognizing outstanding SEO strategy and client results.

Our focus has always been measurable SEO results and long-term visibility. Being recognized globally for that work is incredibly rewarding.” — Michael Hodgdon, Elite SEO Consulting

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, CO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite SEO Consulting , an award-winning SEO agency based in Colorado Springs, has been officially shortlisted for the Global Agency Awards 2026 , recognizing the agency’s outstanding achievements in search engine optimization and measurable client results.Hosted by Don’t Panic Events, the Global Agency Awards celebrate the most innovative and high-performing digital agencies across the world. Being named a finalist places Elite SEO Consulting among a select group of agencies recognized for delivering exceptional performance, strategy, and measurable business impact for clients.“This recognition reflects the results our team consistently delivers for our clients,” said Michael Hodgdon , founder of Elite SEO Consulting. “Our philosophy has always been focused on achieving the quickest path to measurable return on investment through strategic SEO, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that work recognized on a global stage.”Elite SEO Consulting has built a reputation for helping businesses rapidly improve their visibility in Google search results by combining technical SEO expertise, high-quality content development, and strategic authority building.Through its proprietary Quickest Path to ROI methodology, the agency focuses on identifying SEO opportunities that can generate the fastest and most sustainable growth in traffic, leads, and revenue.Recent campaigns managed by the agency have delivered significant performance improvements for clients, including:529% growth in website users within two months for a Colorado Springs construction company281% organic traffic growth for a regional home services company within five months91% increase in organic traffic for a competitive legal services client within four monthsMultiple campaigns achieving #1 rankings for high-value search termsThese measurable outcomes have helped position Elite SEO Consulting as one of the fastest-growing SEO agencies serving small and mid-sized businesses across the United States.The Global Agency Awards winners will be announced April 9, 2026, during the official online awards event.“Our team is honored to be recognized alongside some of the most respected agencies in the industry,” Hodgdon added. “No matter the outcome, being shortlisted at this level reinforces that our results-driven approach to SEO is making a real impact.”About Elite SEO ConsultingElite SEO Consulting is a Colorado Springs-based search engine optimization agency specializing in helping businesses rank higher in Google search results and generate measurable revenue growth through organic search.With more than 25 years of SEO experience, founder Michael Hodgdon and the Elite SEO Consulting team have helped hundreds of businesses improve their visibility online through strategic technical optimization, content strategy, and authority building.The agency focuses on delivering clear, measurable ROI and has built its reputation on transparency, data-driven strategy, and long-term search visibility.

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