How to Make Housemoving Easier for Seniors

The Village of East Harbor located in Chesterfield, MI will present a free program on May 14 and May 19 entitled “Moving Made Easy!”

CHESTERFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Village of East Harbor located in Chesterfield, MI will present a free program on May 14 and May 19 entitled “Moving Made Easy!” Both programs begin at 11 am and include a complimentary lunch. Open to all, guests may register by calling 586 600-7482 and by visiting www.villageofeastharbor.org The presentation will be of particular interest to those over age 55 who are considering retirement living options. The speakers will be experts from Pathway Senior Movers. Pathway specializes in helping seniors transition from their home to the next chapter. The experts understand that moving later in life isn’t just about boxes and furniture. It’s about memories, relationships, and making sure nothing and no one is overlooked.A complimentary lunch prepared by the culinary team at East Harbor will follow. The feature entrée will be a salad with baby spinach and chicken, followed by a flourless chocolate cake with raspberries for dessert.The Village of East Harbor is an anchor retirement community in Macomb County. A Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) it offers a variety of residential living options, including Independent Living and Ranch Homes, assisted living, memory support, rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, and outpatient therapy all on one campus. There are a wide variety of available amenities, including chef-inspired dining options, a state-of-the-art health and fitness center, flexible transpiration services, a non-denominational chapel, and a diverse enrichment program. The campus is conveniently located near 23 Mile Road and I-94.The Village of East Harbor is the flagship of the Presbyterian Villages of Michigan ( PVM ) communities. PVM is a senior living and services non-profit that creates diverse environments, programs, and services where seniors are able to achieve their best possibilities and purposes in life. By offering a wide variety of residential living options and home and community-based services, PVM embraces and engages more than 7,500 seniors of all faiths and financial needs in many villages conveniently located throughout the state. Guided by its Christian heritage, PVM serve all seniors, creating new possibilities for quality living.

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