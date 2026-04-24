The Village of East Harbor Presents 'What You Must Know About Real Estate in Spring 2026' Programs

The Village of East Harbor will present a free program on April 29 and May 5 entitled “What You Must Know About Real Estate in Spring 2026.”

CHESTERFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Village of East Harbor located in Chesterfield, MI will present a free program on April 29 and May 5 entitled “What You Must Know About Real Estate in Spring 2026.” Both programs begin at 11 am and include a complimentary lunch. Open to all, guests may register by calling (586) 600-7482 and by visitingThe presentation will be of particular interest to those over age 55 who are considering retirement living options. The speaker will be Elizabeth Rogers a realtor with Realty Executives Home Towne.Topics will include:• Is It the Right Time to Move?• Housing Options for Seniors• Selling the Family Home• Downsizing without StressA complimentary lunch prepared by the culinary team at East Harbor will follow. The feature entrée will be a Spring Salad with Chicken, followed by an Italian Fruit Torte for dessert.The Village of East Harbor is an anchor retirement community in Macomb County. A Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) that offers a variety of residential living options, including Independent Living and Ranch Homes, assisted living, memory support, rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, and outpatient therapy all on one campus. There are a wide variety of available amenities, including chef-inspired dining options, a state-of-the-art health and fitness center, flexible transportation services, a non-denominational chapel, and a diverse enrichment program. The campus is conveniently located near 23 Mile Road and I-94.

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