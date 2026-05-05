SOUTHERN GEORGIA BURNING RESTRICTIONS EASED

The State Forester Burn Ban in South Georgia has been amended, reducing the area to 17 counties. The original ban was implemented on April 22nd, covering 91 counties in southern Georgia where exceptional drought levels and increasing wildfire activity prompted emergency action.

“Crews have made significant progress in containing the South Georgia wildfires,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo. “Scattered rainfall has helped, but the majority of the state remains in extreme to exceptional drought. The area now under a burn ban still has two large fires that need constant monitoring and mop-up to reduce the chance of reburn, along with significantly increased fuel loads from Hurricane Helene.”

Pursuant to Executive Order 04.22.26.01, the revised ban is in effect through May 22, or until further notice.

On May 1, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division implemented its annual burn restrictions in 54 counties, mostly in the northern area of the state. The restrictions are designed to protect air quality during the summer months when ozone levels may create health concerns and are effective until October 1, 2026. Read more here: https://gatrees.org/georgia-environmental-protection-division-announces-annual-ban-on-open-burning/.

The 17 counties remaining under the southern Georgia burn ban are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Ware, and Wayne. Residents in areas not under the burn ban should remain aware of local ordinances. Any questions about local conditions and burn permits should be directed to the county’s Georgia Forestry Commission office or fire marshal.

Maps showing counties in both restricted areas are below.

For more information about safe burning and services of the Georgia Forestry Commission, visit GaTrees.org