New Online Engineering Training Courses Introduced for Process, Mechanical, and Industrial Equipment Systems

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saVRee introduces new engineering training courses covering process, mechanical, and industrial equipment systems.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- saVRee has expanded its engineering training portfolio with new courses covering process equipment, mechanical systems, and industrial machinery. These modules support learners requiring a structured introduction to equipment types, operating principles, and maintenance considerations commonly encountered in industrial facilities. Subjects include pumps, compressors, valves, filtration systems, mixers, dryers, and thermal equipment.



Each module makes use of saVRee’s extensive library of over 550 interactive 3D models, allowing learners to explore equipment construction and behaviour at a component level. The training also includes over 100 hours of video content that illustrates maintenance tasks, operating routines, and system interactions.

The new courses are designed to support technicians, operators, apprentices, and multi‑disciplinary engineering teams seeking a consistent baseline level of technical knowledge.

Visit Online Engineering Training for complete course details.



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