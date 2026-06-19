saVRee Strengthens Maritime Compliance Training with Environmental and Safety Management Module

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saVRee adds new maritime training content to help vessel operators meet modern compliance and safety requirements.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- saVRee has strengthened its maritime engineering training curriculum by adding new modules to help vessel operators meet contemporary regulatory and operational requirements. These updates reflect the increasing complexity of environmental compliance, documentation processes, and safety management systems across commercial shipping and offshore operations.

The expanded curriculum includes modules on ballast water treatment, emissions‑control technologies, oily‑water separation, wastewater handling, and

electronic record‑keeping practices. Each topic is presented through structured explanations, system diagrams, and interactive 3D models that allow learners to inspect internal components and understand functional relationships.

These resources support organizations implementing training aligned with IMO conventions, class‑society guidance, and internal operational standards. By illustrating both the technical and procedural aspects of machinery operation, the modules help bridge the gap between regulatory expectations and daily operational routines.

Jonathan Russell, Founder of saVRee, stated: “Regulatory compliance depends on both system performance and operator understanding. Our objective is to give crews and students clear, reliable material that explains how environmental and safety systems work, how they are maintained, and how they contribute to safe and compliant vessel operation.”

The modules are suitable for pre‑sea training, oﬃcer progression programs, and continuing professional development for onboard personnel. They may also be integrated into company‑specific training systems to ensure a consistent understanding of environmental responsibilities and documentation protocols.

Further information on saVRee’s maritime compliance and engineering courses can be found at

https://savree.com/en/online-marine-engineering-courses.

About saVRee

saVRee provides online engineering and technical training using interactive 3D models, video lessons, and structured learning pathways. The platform supports learners and organizations across industrial, energy, and maritime sectors by offering accessible, self‑paced digital training resources designed to improve workforce competence and operational understanding.

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