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Martin Murray Convicted of Sexual Assault

May 11, 2026

(Anchorage, Alaska) - Today, an Anchorage jury convicted Martin Murray, 50, of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

The conviction stems from conduct that took place on June 16, 2025 in Town Square Park, when an officer observed a man performing oral sex on an unconscious woman. Medics transported the victim to the hospital, where she was admitted as a Jane Doe due to her condition.

The case was prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Heise with paralegal assistance from Ana Azpilcueta Balsimelli. The case was investigated by Detective Robin Callison with the Anchorage Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Judge Peter Ramgren presided over the trial, and sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2026. The Defendant faces a presumptive sentencing range of 20-35 years. The State thanks the victim in this case for her courage in testifying at trial.

Contact: Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Heise at elizabeth.heise@alaska.gov

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

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Martin Murray Convicted of Sexual Assault

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