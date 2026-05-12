Colombia 2025: A humanitarian crisis beyond numbers

The humanitarian consequences present alarming indicators. The ICRC recorded 965 people injured or killed by explosive hazards, most of whom were civilians, and documented 308 new disappearances. Moreover, according to the Comprehensive Victim Support and Reparation Unit (UARIV), at least 235,619 people were displaced individually, 87,069 were displaced in mass displacement events and 176,730 remained confined. In addition, the National Medical Mission Board reported 282 attacks on health workers in events related to armed conflicts.

Compared to 2024, all these indicators increased significantly and in several cases doubled, with individual displacement rising by 100 per cent, mass displacement by 111 per cent, and confinement by 99 per cent.

“The humanitarian situation in 2025 is the result of a gradual deterioration that the ICRC has been warning about since 2018 and that is now reflected in increasingly severe and profound consequences for civilians,” said Olivier Dubois, Head of the ICRCʼs Regional Delegation in Bogotá.