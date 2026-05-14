ICRC RED Aircraft to Operate from Jeddah to Strengthen Humanitarian Access to Sudan
Strategically located just one hour from Port Sudan, Jeddah provides an efficient operational hub, enabling the ICRC to deploy staff into, out of, and within Sudan with greater speed and flexibility. This will help sustain humanitarian operations and respond more effectively to the urgent needs of people affected by the conflict.
“Every day matters when responding to the immense humanitarian needs in Sudan,” said Patrick Youssef, ICRC Regional Director for Africa. “Operating from Jeddah significantly strengthens our ability to deploy teams rapidly, maintain a sustained operational presence close to affected communities, and continue delivering essential protection and assistance to those most affected by the conflict. We are deeply grateful to the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of the Sudan for facilitating this arrangement, which enhances our ability to respond swiftly and effectively.”
The ICRC has been present in Sudan since 1978, working closely with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society to assist and protect people affected by conflict and violence. Its activities include supporting health services and water infrastructure, restoring family links, and promoting respect for International Humanitarian Law.
For more information, please contact:
Ala'a Nayel, ICRC GCC, tel: +965 96673614, anayel@icrc.org
Adnan Hezam, ICRC Port Sudan, tel: +249 100 999 477 | +249 900 940 377, ahizam@icrc.org
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