The Judicial Training Institute at the Ministry of Justice and the ICRC Launch the First International Humanitarian Law Moot Court Competition for Universities in the UAE

The competition aimed to encourage the teaching of IHL, raise students’ interest in the subject, and support practical legal education through simulated armed conflict scenarios reflecting real-life situations, in which students assumed different legal roles.

His Excellency Judge Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud Al Kamali, Director General of the Judicial Training Institute, affirmed in his opening remarks that “the competition represents an important milestone in supporting practical legal education, as it provides students with the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in an environment simulating real-life practice, thereby contributing to the development of their legal research, analysis, and advocacy skills".

H.E. Dr. Al Kamali further noted that “the UAE has been a pioneer in the field of IHL through the establishment of the National Committee for IHL and by hosting regional training programmes for Arab diplomats, reinforcing its position as a regional center in this field”.

Highlighting the importance of IHL in limiting the effects of armed conflicts and protecting persons not participating in hostilities, H.E. Dr. Al Kamali underscored the need to continue promoting and teaching this body of law, while preparing a generation that is aware of its importance and capable of contributing to its implementation.