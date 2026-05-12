Nairobi Regional Delegation Facts & Figures 2025

As 2025 unfolded amid growing regional uncertainty and humanitarian challenges, the ICRC Nairobi Regional Delegation continued to work alongside partners and communities to uphold humanity where it was needed most. Through humanitarian diplomacy, engagement, and operational support, our efforts remained focused on protecting dignity, strengthening respect for International Humanitarian Law, and responding to the evolving needs of people affected by conflict and violence across the region.

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