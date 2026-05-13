h2b creative Marks 20 Years of Growth, Creativity, and Community Commitment

Kim Buckner, cofounder and president of h2b creative, and Jean Mitchell Massengale, whose early agency helped shape the roots of h2b’s core team — a partnership built on decades of creative experience.

Full-service marketing, advertising, and public relations agency celebrates two decades of serving Northwest Georgia and Chattanooga corridor

...the heart of great marketing will always come from human insight, creativity, and the relationships we build with our clients.” — Kim Buckner

DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the growing Atlanta to Chattanooga corridor, a region defined by evolving industries and steady reinvention, h2b creative is marking a milestone few marketing firms reach: 20 years as a full-service marketing, advertising, and public relations agency.

Founded by Kim Buckner, Dave Helton, Brenna Harrington, and Mandy Cook, h2b creative has built its reputation on delivering strategic marketing, branding, advertising, digital marketing, website development, public relations, and creative services to clients covering flooring, healthcare, nonprofit, and manufacturing. Headquartered in Dalton with an additional office in Chattanooga, the firm has remained closely connected to its regional roots while expanding its presence across the Southeast and national markets.

“For us, local connection, great client service, and exceptional creative have always gone hand in hand,” Buckner said. “Clients value that we understand this region and their needs while bringing the perspective and execution of a larger agency. That combination has defined us from the beginning.”

The anniversary reflects more than longevity. It continues a creative legacy that began long before h2b opened its doors, with the agency’s core team bringing more than 60 years of combined experience serving Dalton, Northwest Georgia, and the Chattanooga metro area.

“Since the 1980s, I’ve had the opportunity to watch the marketing industry evolve from traditional advertising to today’s fast-moving digital and data-driven environment,” said Jean Mitchell Massengale, founder of Mitchell & Company, the creative shop where the core of h2b first began serving the region’s leading manufacturers, businesses, and nonprofits. “What makes this milestone so meaningful is seeing that commitment to clients and community carry forward. Kim and her team have stayed true to that foundation while continuing to adapt and grow.”

Buckner said one of the biggest changes and opportunities for agencies and their clients has been the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in areas ranging from copywriting to design.

“Technology and innovations like AI are reshaping how we work by giving our clients greater efficiency, faster turnaround, and more room for creative thinking,” Buckner said. “We’re embracing those tools, but the heart of great marketing will always come from human insight, creativity, and the relationships we build with our clients.”

As h2b creative looks ahead, the focus remains the same: supporting the businesses and organizations that shape the region while continuing to evolve with the industry.

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