Industry Veteran Doug Markham Joins The IMA Group as Chief Strategy Officer

With more than 25 years’ industry experience, Doug Markham has joined The IMA Group as Chief Strategy Officer.

The IMA Group is one of the leading providers of medical and psychological evaluations, working with employers, insurers, TPAs and government agencies.

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK, USA, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doug Markham, a healthcare and managed care industry veteran with more than 25 years’ experience, has joined The IMA Group (IMA) as Chief Strategy Officer. IMA is one of the nation’s leading providers of medical and psychological evaluations, as well as clinical research, working with employers, insurance carriers, TPAs, and government agencies nationwide.

“One of the most important things we can do as an organization is to help people get back to productivity and their daily lives,” said Mark Weinberger, PhD, MPH, President of IMA. “Doug shares our passion and commitment. His leadership and experience will help our company continue to grow and meet the needs of our constituents.”

Markham has an extensive background in healthcare, insurance, claims, and managed care services. Prior to joining IMA, he held executive leadership positions with a number of industry-leading organizations, including York Risk Services, CareWorks Managed Care Services, and Concentra. At IMA, he is responsible for setting strategic and tactical direction as well as improving key business processes.

“I look forward to working with the entire IMA team as we continue to fulfill our mission of service,” said Markham. “IMA’s innovative approach, its ability to be nimble and flexible, especially in times of great change, is commendable. Our recent rapid pivot to provide telehealth capabilities and employer screenings for COVID-19 are just a few examples of how the company continuously works to meet the needs of clients.”

Markham holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Vanderbilt University and resides in Nashville, TN.

About The IMA Group:

For over 30 years, The IMA Group, headquartered in Tarrytown, New York and with offices nationwide, has been dedicated to helping people get back to work and resume productivity. Over the past 10 years, IMA has conducted more than three million evaluations nationwide, utilizing thousands of providers based both at IMA’s 80+ offices as well as independent locations. As part of the company’s response to the national health emergency for COVID-19, IMA has also deployed the capability to perform evaluations via a secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. Additionally, IMA now performs both COVID-19 testing and temperature screenings for all types of employers. For more information on the company’s Government and Payer Services, as well as its Clinical Research, visit www.theIMAgroup.com.

