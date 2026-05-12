BTLPR Marks Two-Year Anniversary with Comms Clients Spanning Automotive, Beverage, Apparel, Media and Private Equity

BTLPR specializes in telling automotive stories.

Strategic Communications Firm Proves Great Storytelling Crosses Every Industry

Every one of these clients has a story worth telling. You find what's true about a brand, you find the people who need to hear it, and you get it in front of them.” — Sean Hixson, BTLPR Founder

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTLPR, the strategic communications firm founded by Sean Hixson, marks its two-year anniversary in May 2026 with a client roster that spans automotive, beverage, apparel, media, and private equity.

In two years, BTLPR has worked with the National Corvette Museum on a full-service partnership covering media relations, brand partnerships, paid media, branding, and a full website redesign, generating nearly one billion earned media impressions and more than 500 national media placements along the way.

For Carhartt, one of America’s most iconic workwear brands, BTLPR has spent the past eight months embedded in the company’s internal communications effort, writing employee spotlights, developing messaging for senior executives, supporting strategic thinking around corporate initiatives, and contributing to the company’s internal communications around artificial intelligence.

The firm supported Volpi Foods with media relations around the brand's NASCAR sponsorship with Jordan Anderson Racing in the Xfinity Series.

It has supported creative ideation for 5-hour Energy, and handled select media relations for Coolfire, a media company, and WILSquare, a private equity firm.

"Every one of these clients has a story worth telling," said Hixson, Owner and Founder of BTLPR. "The industry changes. The audience changes. The fundamentals don't. You find what's true about a brand, you find the people who need to hear it, and you get it in front of them. That works whether you're talking about a Corvette or a workwear brand navigating AI."

The range is intentional. Hixson built BTLPR on nearly 20 years of experience that cuts across automotive, motorsports, consumer packaged goods, energy, and sports and entertainment. Before founding BTLPR, he led marketing and communications for ExxonMobil's Fuels and Lubricants division, running Mobil 1 through NASCAR, Formula 1, IMSA, and NHRA sponsorships. His client history also includes GM, Porsche, and Michelin.

As a key leader in the beverage practice at Weber Shandwick, he drove consumer awareness for Anheuser-Busch's craft and European beer portfolio, including helping take Goose Island from a regional craft beer to a national brand powerhouse.

BTLPR's services reflect that breadth.

BTLPR runs earned media strategy and traditional media relations, executes 360-degree content and paid and earned synergies, manages influencer engagement across lifestyle and niche creators, activates sponsorships across earned, paid, owned and partner channels, and handles crisis and risk management. On the influencer and sponsorship side, BTLPR has built campaigns around athletes, drivers, and gamers, including branded Twitch streams, official sports league partnerships, and omnichannel activations that pair traditional sports celebrities with gaming streamers.

Ryan Eichler, Director of Marketing and Communications at the National Corvette Museum, has worked alongside Hixson directly. "Sean is a brilliant communications strategist who translates the words on a slide into actionable programs that drive business results," Eichler said. "He can identify blind spots and look around corners, which keeps crisis and issues at bay and results in more culturally relevant programming. You can trust him to deliver on his ideas, be judicious with your budget, and bring the subject matter expertise that is crucial in this nuanced, micro-audience marketing world."

"The clients that have found us are smart enough to know that good PR isn't about volume," Hixson said. "It's about finding the angle that actually resonates and executing it well. That's what we do."

BTLPR is actively accepting new client inquiries. Visit www.BTLPR.com or contact Sean directly at sean@btlpr.com.

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About BTLPR

BTLPR is a strategic communications firm specializing in earned media, brand partnerships, influencer engagement, sponsorship activation, and content strategy. Founded by Sean Hixson in 2024, the firm brings nearly 20 years of marketing and communications experience to every client engagement. Learn more at www.BTLPR.com.

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