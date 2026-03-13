Gravois Planing Mill Announces Expansion Beyond St. Louis Region, Projects Strong Growth

Gravois Planing Mill

Founded in 1893, Gravois Planing Mill has served region for more than 130 years, building a reputation for craftsmanship and quality

Gravois Planing Mill has a long history of craftsmanship in St. Louis. Our goal is to build on that foundation while expanding our capabilities and bringing our work to customers in new markets.” — Jason Bridwell

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gravois Planing Mill, a historic St. Louis-based company specializing in architectural woodworking, millwork, and cabinetry, has announced plans to expand its operations and market reach beyond the St. Louis region as the company projects significant business growth in 2026.

Founded in 1893, Gravois Planing Mill has served the region for more than 130 years, building a reputation for craftsmanship and quality in architectural woodwork and custom millwork. The company is now entering a new phase of growth under the ownership of Jason Bridwell and Jeff Stahl, who acquired the business in 2025.

Since taking ownership, Bridwell and Stahl have focused on strengthening operations and investing in the company’s future. As part of the expansion strategy, Gravois Planing Mill is increasing production capacity, expanding its workforce, and pursuing projects in markets beyond the St. Louis region.

The company is also expanding its capabilities by entering the solid surface fabrication market, allowing Gravois Planing Mill to provide a broader range of solutions for both commercial and residential projects.

The growth strategy is already producing results. Company leadership expects approximately 25 percent revenue growth from 2025 to 2026, reflecting increased demand and expanded market reach.

“Gravois Planing Mill has a long history of craftsmanship in St. Louis,” said Bridwell. “Our goal is to build on that foundation while expanding our capabilities and bringing our work to customers in new markets.”

Stahl said the company’s focus is on strengthening its core woodworking and millwork services while expanding into complementary offerings.

“We’re proud to carry forward a company that has been part of St. Louis since 1893,” Stahl said. “With our expansion and new capabilities, we’re positioning Gravois Planing Mill for continued growth while maintaining the craftsmanship our customers expect.”

Gravois Planing Mill produces custom architectural woodwork, millwork, and cabinetry for contractors, builders, architects, and designers. With expanded capabilities and growing capacity, the company is preparing to take on projects across a broader geographic region.

About Gravois Planing Mill

Founded in 1893, Gravois Planing Mill is a St. Louis, Missouri–based woodworking company specializing in architectural woodworking, custom millwork, and cabinetry. Serving contractors, builders, architects, and designers, the company continues to build on more than a century of craftsmanship while expanding its capabilities and market reach.

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